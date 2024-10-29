Diwali 2024 offer: Luxury real estate project in Noida gives away free Lamborghini; netizens say, ‘Time to hustle’

Jaypee Greens in Noida offers a free Lamborghini Urus with each villa purchase, attracting high-end buyers. Villas start at 26 crore, with additional charges for amenities. Reactions on social media vary, with some intrigued and others skeptical of the luxury offer's practicality.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Oct 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Diwali 2024 offer: Noida luxury housing project gives away free Lamborghini; netizens say, ‘What could go wrong?’
Diwali 2024 offer: Noida luxury housing project gives away free Lamborghini; netizens say, ‘What could go wrong?’(Pexels)

A luxury housing project in Noida, Jaypee Greens, has recently launched a unique Diwali 2024 offer for prospective buyers. The project promises a free Lamborghini with each villa purchase, aiming to attract high-end car enthusiasts looking for premium real estate in the Greater Noida area.

The initiative caught public attention when realtor Gaurav Gupta shared details on social media, noting that each villa costs at least 26 crore.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: 10 Bollywood classics to watch on OTT

According to Gupta’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the company’s promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer. He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.

For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra 30 lakh. Another 7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional 50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of 7.5 lakh.

Also Read | PM Modi says Diwali 2024 is special because ‘first time in 500 years…’

According to Gupta’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the company’s promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer. He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.

For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra 30 lakh. Another 7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional 50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of 7.5 lakh.

Also Read | Theatres expect record-breaking Diwali with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

This exclusive Diwali 2024 offer stirred diverse reactions on social media. While some were intrigued by the lavish incentive, others questioned the practicality of such a high-end offer. Some think the luxury price tag might be out of reach for many.

Netizens react

“So now for relief buyers would have to go to RERA for flats and consumer court for the car, looks like a scheme pushed by lawyers,” quipped one social media user.

Another user wrote, “I hope the folks at Lamborghini have been informed about this.” Gupta replied that it would be a supply constraint if the company wasn’t informed.

“Amazing neighbourhood! Everyone has the same villa and the same car and it's all premium. What could go wrong?” joked one user.

“Car cost is already included and builder is still making more than 50 percent in margin,” another user pointed out.

“Free marketing at its best—go viral, attract the right crowd, and boom, you’ve got a line of buyers! Who wouldn’t want to live around the same community where everyone’s well-off? Built-in networking every day! Throw in a pub, and it’s golden. Time to hustle so we’re ready for their next project,” wrote another user.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDiwali 2024 offer: Luxury real estate project in Noida gives away free Lamborghini; netizens say, ‘Time to hustle’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.95
    02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.15 (-2.82%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.40
    02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    14.7 (7.96%)

    Tata Motors share price

    837.00
    02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -41.7 (-4.75%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.85
    02:31 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -0.6 (-0.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,496.00
    02:17 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    943.1 (11.03%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    253.35
    02:17 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    6.95 (2.82%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.35
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.6 (2.68%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    346.90
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -25.85 (-6.93%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    323.25
    02:17 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-6.49%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    10,875.60
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -606.6 (-5.28%)

    Ksb share price

    790.95
    02:17 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.95 (-4.92%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    315.45
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    27.95 (9.72%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    557.95
    02:17 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    43.65 (8.49%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.95
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.25 (8.26%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,182.90
    02:18 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    75.05 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.