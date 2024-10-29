Jaypee Greens in Noida offers a free Lamborghini Urus with each villa purchase, attracting high-end buyers. Villas start at ₹ 26 crore, with additional charges for amenities. Reactions on social media vary, with some intrigued and others skeptical of the luxury offer's practicality.

A luxury housing project in Noida, Jaypee Greens, has recently launched a unique Diwali 2024 offer for prospective buyers. The project promises a free Lamborghini with each villa purchase, aiming to attract high-end car enthusiasts looking for premium real estate in the Greater Noida area.

The initiative caught public attention when realtor Gaurav Gupta shared details on social media, noting that each villa costs at least ₹26 crore.

According to Gupta's post on X (formerly Twitter), the company's promotional graphic advertised a Lamborghini Urus as part of the package for every buyer. He also highlighted that, while the villa itself came at a premium price, other amenities came with additional charges.

For instance, buyers who require a designated parking space would need to pay an extra ₹30 lakh. Another ₹7.5 lakh is required for power backup facilities. Those who opt for a golf-facing villa must pay an additional ₹50 lakh. Club membership also incurs a separate cost of ₹7.5 lakh.

This exclusive Diwali 2024 offer stirred diverse reactions on social media. While some were intrigued by the lavish incentive, others questioned the practicality of such a high-end offer. Some think the luxury price tag might be out of reach for many.

Netizens react “So now for relief buyers would have to go to RERA for flats and consumer court for the car, looks like a scheme pushed by lawyers," quipped one social media user.

Another user wrote, "I hope the folks at Lamborghini have been informed about this." Gupta replied that it would be a supply constraint if the company wasn't informed.

“Amazing neighbourhood! Everyone has the same villa and the same car and it's all premium. What could go wrong?" joked one user.

“Car cost is already included and builder is still making more than 50 percent in margin," another user pointed out.

"Free marketing at its best—go viral, attract the right crowd, and boom, you've got a line of buyers! Who wouldn't want to live around the same community where everyone's well-off? Built-in networking every day! Throw in a pub, and it's golden. Time to hustle so we're ready for their next project," wrote another user.