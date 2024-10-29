Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu announces half-day holiday for schools and colleges on October 30

Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu announces half-day holiday for schools and colleges on October 30

Written By Fareha Naaz

Tamil Nadu Government declared half-day holiday for educational institutions on October 30, ahead of the festival of lights Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 31 across India.

Diwali 2024: All schools, colleges and educational institutions across Tamil Nadu will observe half working day on October 30 on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared half-day holiday for educational institutions on October 30, ahead of the festival of lights Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 31 across India.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions across the state will observe half working day on October 30 on the occasion of Diwali.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.