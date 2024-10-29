Tamil Nadu Government declared half-day holiday for educational institutions on October 30, ahead of the festival of lights Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 31 across India.
All schools, colleges and educational institutions across the state will observe half working day on October 30 on the occasion of Diwali.