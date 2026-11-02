Diwali 2026: Delhi-NCR gets two days to burst green crackers, but strict rules apply | Explained

The Supreme Court has allowed Delhi-NCR residents to burst green firecrackers for two days, November 7 and 8, 2026, but has imposed strict restrictions on when and where they can be used, according to reports by News18, NDTV .

As per the apex court's directions, green crackers can be burst only between 6 am and 7 am, and again from 8 pm to 10 pm. The timings to burst firecrackers follow the court's earlier order issued on October 15, 2025.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 On which dates can Delhi-NCR residents burst green crackers during Diwali 2026? ⌵ The Supreme Court has allowed green crackers on November 7 and 8, 2026, in Delhi-NCR, subject to restrictions on timings and locations. 2 What are the permitted timings for bursting green crackers in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Green crackers may be burst from 6 am to 7 am and again from 8 pm to 10 pm on the permitted dates. 3 Where are green crackers prohibited in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Firecrackers are prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, designated silence zones and educational institutions marked as No-Cracker Zones. 4 What are green crackers, and how do they differ from conventional firecrackers? ⌵ Developed by CSIR-NEERI, green crackers are designed to generate around 30% less pollution. They use reduced quantities of certain chemicals and are designed to produce less noise, burn for shorter durations and release controlled flames.

Supreme court has also prohibited firecracker use within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and designated silence zones in Delhi-NCR.

Educational institutions in Delhi-NCR will also be covered under the restricted areas, which will be marked as 'No-Cracker Zones'.

Authorities have also been asked to ensure that illegal and conventional firecrackers are neither sold nor used across Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court has made it clear that crackers containing Barium will not be allowed.

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The ban also covers any firecrackers that have not been approved as green crackers by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

The court further said that only manufacturers with valid certification will be permitted to produce green crackers. These measures are aimed at keeping a check on the type of firecrackers available in the market and limiting the impact of Diwali celebrations on air quality.

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What Are Green Crackers? Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), green crackers are designed to generate around 30% less pollution than conventional firecrackers.

They use reduced quantities of certain chemicals, including barium and aluminium, and incorporate additives intended to suppress dust and smoke emissions. Green crackers are also designed to produce lower noise levels, burn for shorter durations and release controlled flames.

(More to come…)

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