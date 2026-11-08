Diwali 2026: How to find, create and send festive WhatsApp stickers to friends and family this year

Diwali is a time for exchanging wishes with friends, family and colleagues. While many people prefer sending traditional greeting messages, WhatsApp stickers offer another way to share festive greetings. From colourful diyas and rangoli designs to messages wishing happiness and prosperity, users can choose from several sticker designs to mark the occasion.

WhatsApp allows users to download sticker packs directly through the app. It also has features that let users create personalised stickers using photographs from their phone galleries. Those looking for more options can explore compatible third-party sticker applications.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading, creating and sharing Happy Diwali 2026 stickers on WhatsApp.

How to download Diwali stickers directly on WhatsApp

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How do I download Diwali sticker packs directly on WhatsApp? ⌵ Open a chat, tap the emoji icon and then the sticker icon. Tap the ‘+’ icon, browse available packs and select the download icon next to a pack you want. 2 Can I create a personalised Diwali sticker from a photo on WhatsApp? ⌵ Yes. In a chat, open the sticker section, choose ‘Create’ and select a photo from your gallery or take a new one. You can add text, emojis or drawings before sending it. 3 Are WhatsApp’s custom sticker tools available on Android and iPhone? ⌵ The custom sticker feature is available on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. AI sticker creation is available only in some countries and is not available to everyone yet. 4 How can Android users add Diwali stickers from a third-party app to WhatsApp? ⌵ Search for ‘Diwali WhatsApp stickers’ in the Google Play Store, choose and open an app, then select a pack and tap the option to add it to WhatsApp, if supported. Check the app’s developer, reviews and permissions before downloading. 5 How do I save a Diwali sticker someone sent me on WhatsApp? ⌵ Tap and hold the sticker in the conversation and select ‘Add to Favorites’. You can find it later in the favourites tab of the sticker section.

Users do not necessarily need to install another application to find festive stickers. WhatsApp has a built-in sticker store where users can browse available collections and add them to their accounts.

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The process is similar on Android smartphones and iPhones.

Follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open an individual chat or a group conversation.

Tap the emoji icon next to the message box.

Select the sticker icon.

Tap the '+' icon to explore available sticker packs.

Browse the collections and look for Diwali-themed or other festive stickers, if available.

Tap the download icon next to the sticker pack you want.

Once the download is complete, the sticker collection will appear in your sticker library. You can access it whenever you open the sticker section in a conversation.

The availability of specific Diwali collections may vary depending on the sticker store and the version of WhatsApp installed on your phone.

How to send Happy Diwali stickers on WhatsApp After downloading a sticker pack, sharing a festive greeting takes only a few steps. Users can send individual stickers to personal contacts as well as group conversations.

Here is what you need to do:

Open WhatsApp and select the contact or group you want to wish.

Tap the emoji icon beside the message box.

Select the sticker section.

Browse your downloaded sticker collections.

Choose the Diwali sticker you want to share.

Tap the sticker to send it.

The selected sticker will appear directly in the conversation. Users can also send a personal message along with the sticker to make their greetings more meaningful.

How to download Diwali stickers using third-party apps If WhatsApp's built-in sticker store does not have the designs you are looking for, Android users can explore third-party sticker applications on the Google Play Store.

Several applications offer collections of festive stickers featuring traditional greetings, diyas, Lakshmi and Ganesh illustrations, rangoli patterns and other Diwali-related designs.

To download these stickers:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for 'Diwali WhatsApp stickers'.

Browse the available applications and check their ratings and developer details.

Select an application that offers the sticker designs you want.

Download and open the application.

Browse its Diwali sticker collections.

Select a sticker pack and tap the option to add it to WhatsApp, if supported.

Open WhatsApp and check the sticker section for the newly added collection.

Users should be careful when installing third-party applications. Check the developer's information, reviews and permissions before downloading anything. Avoid applications that request access to personal information or phone features that are not required for their functioning.

How to create personalised Diwali stickers on WhatsApp WhatsApp also allows users to turn photographs into personalised stickers without relying on a separate sticker-making application. This can be useful for people who want to send customised festive greetings rather than use the same designs available to everyone.

According to WhatsApp's Help Centre, the custom sticker feature is available on the latest versions of its Android and iOS applications.

Here is how to create one:

Open WhatsApp and enter an individual or group chat.

Tap the sticker icon beside the message box.

Select the 'Create' option.

Choose a photograph from your phone's gallery or take a new picture.

Use the available editing options to customise the image.

Add text, emojis or drawings, if required.

Once the design is ready, tap the send icon.

WhatsApp also offers an AI sticker creation feature in some countries. Users can enter a text description of the sticker they want, and the platform can generate up to four designs. However, this feature is not available to everyone yet.

How to save Diwali stickers received on WhatsApp If a friend or family member sends you a Diwali sticker that you particularly like, you can save it to your favourites and use it in future conversations.

To do this:

Open the WhatsApp conversation containing the sticker.

Tap and hold the sticker you want to save.

Select 'Add to Favorites'.

Open the sticker section in any other conversation.

Navigate to the favourites tab to find the saved design.

The sticker will remain available in your favourites, making it easier to reuse without searching through old conversations.