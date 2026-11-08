Diwali 2026: Turn selfies into festive portraits with these ChatGPT and Gemini AI prompts | See what they are

Diwali is a time for dressing up, taking photographs and sharing festive moments with friends and family. But getting the perfect picture can sometimes take more effort than expected. From finding the right background to choosing the perfect outfit, creating a festive photograph is not always easy.

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Diwali 2016: Check out some prompts you can use to make the perfect dreamy festive picture Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini offer another option. Users can upload an existing photograph and ask the tools to transform it into a festive portrait, complete with traditional outfits, glowing diyas, colourful decorations and warm lighting.

Instead of starting with a completely new image, users can give these tools instructions to edit an existing photograph while retaining the person's appearance. The results can be used for social media posts, festive greetings and personal photographs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How can I turn a selfie into a Diwali portrait with ChatGPT or Gemini? ⌵ Upload a clear photograph and describe the outfit, festive background, colours and lighting you want. Ask the tool to preserve your facial features and expression. 2 What should I include in a prompt for an AI-generated Diwali image? ⌵ Specify the setting, decorations, colour palette and visual style, such as diyas, rangoli, flowers or warm golden lighting. Clear, specific instructions are more helpful than a broad request. 3 How can I get ChatGPT or Gemini to keep my face recognisable in a Diwali photo? ⌵ Tell the tool to keep your face, hairstyle, skin tone and expression close to the original photograph. Check the edited image, since AI may not preserve every facial detail accurately. 4 Can I use ChatGPT or Gemini to make a Diwali family portrait? ⌵ Yes. Upload a family photograph and request coordinated traditional outfits and festive decorations. You can also ask the tool to keep everyone recognisable and not add or remove anyone. 5 How can I improve an AI-generated Diwali portrait if the first result is not right? ⌵ Ask for specific changes to the result instead of generating the whole image again. Before sharing, review the image; get permission before uploading or editing someone else's photograph.

The quality of the result depends on the photograph and the instructions provided. A clear picture, specific details and simple directions can help the AI tool understand the desired look.

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Here are seven prompts you can try on ChatGPT and Gemini this Diwali.

7 ChatGPT and Gemini prompts to create Diwali portraits

1. The classic Diwali festive look The prompt: "Edit my uploaded photograph into a realistic Diwali portrait. Dress me in an elegant traditional Indian outfit in deep red, gold and maroon shades. Place me in a beautifully decorated home with brass diyas, marigold garlands and a colourful rangoli. Use warm, natural festive lighting. Keep my face, hairstyle, skin tone and expression as close to the original photograph as possible."

2. Give yourself a royal makeover The prompt: "Turn my uploaded photograph into a royal Indian festive portrait. Dress me in a richly embroidered ethnic outfit with tasteful traditional jewellery. Set the scene inside a grand palace-inspired room with carved pillars, golden lamps and traditional decorations. Make it look like a professional fashion photoshoot while keeping my original facial features and identity intact."

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3. A picture-perfect diya moment The prompt: "Use my photograph to create a realistic Diwali evening portrait. Show me sitting beside a decorated window while holding a small glowing diya. Add marigold flowers, floating flower petals and softly lit lamps around me. Use warm golden lighting and a natural background. Keep my original face and expression unchanged."

4. A festive family photograph The prompt: "Transform our uploaded family photograph into a warm Diwali family portrait. Dress everyone in coordinated traditional Indian clothes in complementary festive colours. Add a beautifully decorated living room with diyas, rangoli, flowers and fairy lights. Keep every family member's face, expression, age and appearance recognisable. Do not add or remove anyone."

5. The elegant saree portrait The prompt: "Edit my uploaded photograph into an elegant traditional Indian festive portrait. Dress me in a beautiful silk saree with a rich border, matching blouse, traditional earrings and subtle jewellery. Add a background decorated with brass lamps, flowers and warm fairy lights. Make the photograph look like a professional festive fashion shoot while preserving my original face and natural appearance."

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6. A Bollywood-style festive photoshoot The prompt: "Transform my photograph into a glamorous Bollywood-inspired Diwali photoshoot. Give me a stylish designer ethnic outfit, statement jewellery and a beautifully decorated festive setting with glowing lamps and golden lights. Use professional portrait photography, rich colours and soft cinematic lighting. Keep my facial features, body proportions and identity consistent with the uploaded image."

7. The dreamy Diwali night portrait The prompt: "Create a dreamy but realistic Diwali night portrait using my uploaded photograph. Place me on a beautifully decorated balcony with hundreds of tiny glowing lights, diyas and colourful festive decorations in the background. Add a soft night sky and a warm golden glow. Use a cinematic portrait style with natural skin texture. Preserve my original face, hairstyle and expression."

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A few things to remember before using AI photo prompts To get better results, start by uploading a clear photograph with good lighting. Mention the outfit, background, colours and photography style you want instead of using broad instructions such as 'make it beautiful'.

It is also useful to tell the tool what it should not change. For example, users can specifically ask it to preserve their facial features, hairstyle, skin tone and expression. If the first result is not satisfactory, they can ask for specific changes rather than generating the entire photograph again.

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However, AI-generated edits are not guaranteed to preserve every facial detail accurately. Users should check the final image before sharing it, particularly when creating photographs with several family members. It is also important to have permission before uploading or editing someone else's photograph.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.