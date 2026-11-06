Diwali 2026: When will liquor shops remain close during the festive week? Check dry day dates in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra

Liquor shops across states in India will be closed on Diwali 2026. Dry day will be observed on Sunday, November 8, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and more, as per recent reports. Besides, liquor shops, bars and restaurants in these states have also been directed not to serve alcohol throughout the day.

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What is a dry day? Why it is observed On a dry day, the sale of alcohol, including country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer, is prohibited at government-run, private and model liquor shops. The restriction is imposed by the state government on occasions of national, religious or social significance, which may vary from state to state. During this period, the sale and distribution of alcohol are prohibited as per applicable rules and regulations.

The sale and, depending on the government direction, supply or serving of alcoholic beverages is banned.

Dry date restrictions on Diwali 2026

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is the Diwali 2026 dry day for liquor shops in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra? ⌵ The dry day is Sunday, November 8, 2026. Liquor shops in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are to remain closed that day. 2 What does a dry day mean for alcohol sales in India? ⌵ Alcohol sales are prohibited at government-run, private and model liquor shops. Depending on the government direction, the ban may also cover the supply or serving of alcoholic beverages. 3 Can bars and restaurants serve alcohol on Diwali 2026 in Delhi, UP and Maharashtra? ⌵ Regular bars and restaurants must not serve alcohol on the declared dry day; in Delhi, UP and the NCR, they may serve food and non-alcoholic beverages. Public bar areas must remain closed even where a hotel exemption applies. 4 Which hotels can serve alcohol to guests on Diwali 2026? ⌵ In Delhi, hotels with L-15 and L-15F licences can serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms. In Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, specially licensed four- and five-star hotels may serve in-house guests through room service only. 5 Will liquor shops be open on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj 2026? ⌵ The article says liquor shops in the listed states will operate during their regular hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, as those dates have not been designated as dry days.

According to a report by NDTV profit, regular pubs, bars and restaurants across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region will be permitted to serve only food and non-alcoholic beverages on the declared dry days. However, certain establishments are said to be exempted from the restriction under specific conditions.

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Who can serve alcohol on Diwali in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra In Delhi, hotels holding L-15 and L-15F licences can serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms, added the report. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, four- and five-star hotels with special licences are said to be allowed to serve liquor to in-house guests through room service only.

The exemption, however, does not include their public bar areas, which must remain shut on the dry day.

Upcoming dry days this year The dry-day schedule for the remaining months of the year includes the following:

Delhi: Liquor outlets will remain closed on November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

Uttar Pradesh: The state will observe the same three dry days, with all liquor vends directed to remain shut across the state.

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Maharashtra: November 8 (Diwali) has been declared a dry day, during which liquor shops, wine stores and bars will not be allowed to serve alcohol.

Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and other states: Liquor vends will remain closed on November 8 in observance of the religious festival.

Liquor shops across these states will otherwise function during their regular operating hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, as these days have not been designated as dry days.

Failing to adhere to the guidelines on dry days can attract penalties for violations. Establishments found selling or serving alcohol in breach of the restrictions could face fines, along with the possibility of liquor licences being suspended or cancelled.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.