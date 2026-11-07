Diwali 2026: Will Delhi Metro remain open? Check timings, last train and more for pink, blue, magenta, aqua lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued new timings of services, which will only be applicable on Diwali 2026. While the metro services will commence on three lines an hour early, the last train will depart at 10 pm, an hour earlier than the usual 11 pm. Metro trains for Pink Line, Magenta Line and Grey Line will begin at 6 am from the scheduled terminal stations, as per a report by NDTV.

Delhi Metro timings on Diwali 2026 Meanwhile, the services starting as early as 6 am would be available on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka-Kakrola-Dhansa Bus Stand).

"On the occasion of Diwali, i.e. 08th November 2026 (Sunday), Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden - Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola - Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations. Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and may refer to the DMRC website and official social media handles for further updates," the official update from DMRC.

Aqua Line timing changes For the Aqua Line (Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station, the trains will begin at 8 am, running till 10 pm.

When is the last train The last metro for all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 11 pm from the respective terminals.

For the Aqua Line, the last train will begin its journey at 10 pm on Diwali. It will start from the usual Sector 51 and Depot stations, one hour and 25 minutes earlier than the normal 11:25 pm schedule.

Passengers are requested to plan their journeys according to the schedule. It is advised to always check the official website and social media handles of the metro authorities before heading out.