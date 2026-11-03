Diwali 2026 with green crackers: What are approvals required by firework manufacturers as SC allows bursting on Nov 7, 8

The Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, ahead of Diwali 2026, but has imposed strict conditions on manufacturers, sellers and consumers, according to PTI.

The court directed authorities to ensure that only certified green crackers are manufactured and sold.

Advertisement

Diwaliwill be celebrated on November 8 this year. The temporary relaxation comes after the court expressed concern over the implementation of its earlier directions and measures taken by authorities to control firecracker-related pollution in the national capital region.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When can residents burst green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali 2026? ⌵ Green crackers may be burst on November 7 and 8, from 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm. The complete ban returns on November 9. 2 What approvals do green firecracker manufacturers need in 2026? ⌵ Manufacturers must hold valid certifications from both CSIR-NEERI and PESO. They may produce only green crackers listed on the CSIR-NEERI website, during the permitted manufacturing window of November 2–6. 3 How can buyers check whether green crackers are approved? ⌵ Buy only approved green crackers with product-specific QR codes. Scanning the code should show details such as the manufacturer’s identity, registrations and licences, formulation, and test certificate. 4 Which firecrackers are prohibited in Delhi-NCR during Diwali 2026? ⌵ Firecrackers containing barium, products not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers, and crackers joined in series, such as ‘ladis’ or garlands, are prohibited. 5 Where are green crackers prohibited in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ They cannot be burst within 300 metres of hospitals, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions, or notified silence zones. These areas are to be marked and publicised as no-cracker zones.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the directions in an order dated October 29, which was made available on Monday. It clarified that the complete ban on firecrackers would return from November 9.

What approvals are required for green firecracker manufacturers? The Supreme Court has specified that manufacturers must hold valid certifications from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Only manufacturers possessing valid certification from both bodies are permitted to produce approved green firecrackers. The manufacturing window has been restricted to November 2-6, 2026, and manufacturers can produce only those green crackers listed on the CSIR-NEERI website.

Advertisement

The court has also directed that boxes containing green crackers must remain completely sealed to prevent conventional or unauthorised fireworks from being mixed with certified products.

Firecrackers containing Barium, as well as products that have not been approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers, cannot be manufactured or used under the court's directions. The manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as 'ladis' or garlands, have also been prohibited.

What must traders and sellers comply with? The court has permitted the sale of only approved green firecrackers carrying product-specific QR codes. Scanning these codes must display details including the manufacturer's identity, NEERI registration, PESO and district magistrate licence, formulation and test certificate.

Traders whose licences were cancelled will receive temporary restoration from November 4 to November 6, to enable them to sell approved green crackers purchased from CSIR-NEERI-certified manufacturers.

Advertisement

The bench has also directed authorities to require manufacturers and traders to furnish monetary security deposits. These deposits will be forfeited immediately if they violate the court's directions or applicable regulations.

District collectors and commissioners, in consultation with the police, will identify designated locations for the sale of green crackers across the NCR. The sale of fireworks at any other location, including through online platforms, will remain prohibited.

Authorities have also been directed to prevent the movement of illegal and conventional firecrackers into Delhi-NCR by checking vehicles entering the region.

When can residents burst green crackers in Delhi-NCR? The Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers only during two specified windows on November 7 and 8:

Morning: 6 am to 7 am

Advertisement

Evening: 8 pm to 10 pm

The permission is subject to restrictions on the location of fireworks. No crackers can be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. Authorities must declare these areas no-cracker zones, mark them on the ground and publicise their locations.

The court said, “Though imposition of a blanket ban seems to be the ideal solution, we are of the opinion that this court, at this point in time, is short of adequate data to decide whether or not a complete ban would be the best solution to solve the problem of environmental pollution, caused by bursting firecrackers.”

It also observed that the right to follow an individual practice, even if it has a religious association, is subject to constitutional restrictions.

Advertisement

How will authorities monitor pollution? The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in consultation with state pollution control boards and their regional offices, has been directed to monitor AQI levels across their respective NCR jurisdictions.

Authorities must prepare daily air-quality reports covering November 2-8 and a further set of reports for November 9-30. They will also collect sand and water samples during the period for comparative analysis.

The court has asked state education department secretaries in NCR to sensitise schoolchildren about the health and environmental impact of pollution, particularly during festivals.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 16.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X