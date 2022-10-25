Diwali: 5 fire incidents reported in Maharashtra's Thane due to firecrackers

A fire broke out in a footwear godown in the Vasai area of the Palghar district. Following the information, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. The Vasai fire department informed that no casualties were reported during the fire accident.
Several fire incidents, including five from Thane, were reported in Maharashtra due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali yesterday, said officials as quoted by the news agency ANI.
In Thane, a total of five incidents of fire were reported at different locations due to the bursting of firecrackers, according to Thane Municipal Corporation. However, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents, ANI reported.
In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported, as per ANI reports.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that fire also broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday. As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, people were looking for a young man who burst multiple rocket firecrackers at one go to scare people in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district on Monday night, an official said as quoted by PTI.
The police took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the matter after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, he said.
The unidentified man was booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and a search was on for him, the official added.
