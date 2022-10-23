Diwali Bonanza: Assam govt hikes Dearness Allowance for employees by 4%

As part of Diwali gift, the Assam government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees by 4 percent.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the dearness relief (DR) for state government employees, All India Service Officers effective from 1 July, 2022. The CM also announced that DA will be payable with the October month’s salary.
He also extended wishes for an auspicious and a happy Deepawali.
Announcing on Twitter, the Assam CM wrote, “Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary. Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!"
The decision by Assam CM follows after the Union Cabinet in September had approved Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4 percent. Apart from this, the central government had hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage.
On 19 October, CM had also increased the daily duty allowance of home guards of the state from ₹300 to ₹767. As per the official notification, the state government said that the hike will come into effect immediately. After this hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be ₹23,010.
Earlier in March, Assam government had hiked DA by 3 percent in addition to the 11 percent which was already provided to State Govt employees and pensioners.
Dearness Allowance is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as the pensioners. It is paid by the government to help employees cope with stubbornly rising prices which is due to high inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary of government employees.
Between, 1 January, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the central government did not pay DA to its employees for 18 month. The DA hike has been a long pending demand by the government staff.
