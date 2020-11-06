Diwali bonus announced for UP govt's 14.82 lakh employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday a Diwali bonus for 14.82 lakh state government employees, an official said.

There has been a lot of speculation over the declaration of bonus amid the economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Adityanath government chose in favour of it, the official said.

It will cause a liability of ₹1,023 crore on the state exchequer. All non-gazetted state employees, staff of government-aided educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats, along with daily wagers will be covered under it, according to the official.

Like last year, 75 per cent of the bonus amount will be credited into the provident fund and 25 per cent will be paid in cash. Those employees who are not PF members will be given national savings certificates of this amount.

The employees who have retired after March 31, 2020, or due to retire by April 30 next year will receive full amount of eligible ad-hoc bonus, the spokesman added.

For daily wagers, the bonus will be calculated on the maximum monthly wages of ₹1,200.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

