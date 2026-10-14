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Diwali bonus: Good news for railway employees! 78-day bonus worth ₹2,009 crore approved

The bonus covers employees across categories, including loco pilots, track maintainers, station masters, train managers and technicians.

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Published14 Oct 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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11.4 lakh railway employees to get a 78-day bonus worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,009 crore (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
11.4 lakh railway employees to get a 78-day bonus worth ₹2,009 crore (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages worth 2,009.61 crore for 11.4 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway employees ahead of the festive season.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

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"This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," the government said.

It added, "The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is 17,951 for 78 days."

The maximum bonus payable to an eligible employee is 17,951. The bonus covers employees across categories, including loco pilots, track maintainers, station masters, train managers, technicians, supervisors, Pointsmen, Ministerial staff, and other Group 'C' staff.

The government said the Railways recorded cargo loading of 1,670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion passengers in 2025-26.

"The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion Passengers," the government said.

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