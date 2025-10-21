Diwali bonus row sparks chaos on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; motorists get free passage as angry toll workers open gates

Thousands of motorists were allowed free passage on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday after workers, angered by a low Diwali bonus, staged a protest and lifted all the toll barriers.

The action caused significant disruption to toll services and traffic flow, requiring the intervention of police to restore order.

What is the dispute? The dispute arose when 21 staff members at the Fatehabad toll plaza, which is managed by the firm Shri Sign & Datar, expressed dismay at receiving a Diwali bonus of only ₹1,100.

The company, which assumed management of the toll operation in March of this year, has encountered difficulties and disputes concerning the calculation and distribution of bonuses.

In demand of a higher bonus, the workers ceased working and opened all the toll lanes, effectively allowing vehicles to pass without charge.

As thousands of vehicles crossed without making payment, the toll management sought to deploy replacement personnel from other sites. However, the protesters blocked the arrival of these staff, exacerbating the situation and leading to a prolonged stoppage.

Resolution reached Police were swiftly dispatched to the scene to maintain order and broker discussions between company officials and the agitating workers.

Following negotiations, the firm provided staff with assurances of better working conditions and immediately announced a 10 per cent pay rise as an interim measure. After receiving this guarantee, the employees returned to work, restoring normal operations after a two-hour stoppage.

Shri Sign & Datar stood by its decision regarding the restricted Diwali bonus, arguing that as they only took over management in March, offering a full-year bonus was not feasible.

Fatal crash on expressway kills two Meanwhile, on 17 October, two Thai nationals were killed in a fatal road crash on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, police confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded in the Bangarmau area on the evening of 16 October. The two men were travelling back to Delhi after a business engagement with a Thai-origin woman who resides in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, according to Santosh Kumar Singh, the Circle Officer for Bangarmau.

The woman, identified as Prokob Wangsombun, had been travelling with the two men and has reportedly been living in a temple in Shravasti for approximately fifteen years.

The circumstances of the collision were explained by Singh: "The pair of foreign citizens had pulled their vehicle over onto the hard shoulder and stepped out to take a brief roadside break. At that point, an oncoming car suffered a catastrophic tyre burst and immediately collided with them."

The officer added that the striking vehicle dragged the two men for several metres before rolling into a ditch.