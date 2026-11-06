Diwali, Chhath 2026: Delhi Police traffic advisory for Anand Vihar ISBT till Nov 15; what UP, Bihar passengers must know

The Delhi Traffic Police has implemented special traffic arrangements around the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to 15.

The arrangements have been made in view of the expected rush during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, with restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion around the interstate bus terminal and nearby railway stations.

Affected stretches and key diversions According to the official advisory, heavy traffic is expected on Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg) and Road No. 57 (Swami Dayanand Marg).

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, police will enforce targeted traffic diversions at the Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha in Vivek Vihar.

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Alternative routes for commuters To avoid gridlock, the traffic police have recommended specific alternative routes.

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan, and Barapulla are advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road. Similarly, those heading towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden should use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road.

Authorities have urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance and, wherever possible, rely on public transport to avoid entering the ISBT area unnecessarily.

Strict parking restrictions and penalties The advisory imposes a strict ban on the parking, waiting, or halting of all vehicles—including buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and private cars—on either side of Road No. 56, particularly near the Anand Vihar ISBT approach roads and entry and exit gates.

Authorities warned that any vehicles left unattended on carriageways will be towed immediately and prosecuted, as per the rules.

Designated parking spaces Private vehicle owners have been directed to use officially designated parking facilities, subject to availability and approved arrangements.

These parking areas are located on Kaushambi Road near the Maruti showroom and on the Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24.

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Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, avoid unnecessary entry into the ISBT area and prefer public transport wherever possible.

Diwali 2026 Calendar November 6, Friday: Dhanteras

November 7, Saturday: Choti Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi

November 8, Sunday: Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja

November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja

November 10, Tuesday: Bhai Dooj

When is Chhath Puja 2026? Chhath Puja is a four-day festival predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. It holds special significance because it is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and the importance of nature.

Unlike many other Hindu festivals, the rituals do not involve the worship of idols — devotees offer prayers directly to the Sun and express gratitude for the natural elements that sustain life.

This year, Chhath Puja is being observed from November 13 to November 16.