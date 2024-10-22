Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: All you know about ‘special’ trains from Mumbai, Pune. Get details here

Central Railways launched 570 special trains across Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to manage increased passenger demand during Diwali. Of these, 108 serve Maharashtra routes while others connect to cities like Banaras and Agartala.

Published22 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
The remaining 378 services will connect to destinations such as Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala. Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint (Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint)
The remaining 378 services will connect to destinations such as Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala. Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint (Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint)

The Central Railways has launched 570 special train services across the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur divisions to accommodate the increased passenger load during the Diwali celebrations.

This includes a total of 85 special trains to complete these trips, with 42 already operated as of Saturday. The special trains offer seating options, including general unreserved coaches, sleeper coaches, and air-conditioned cars.

Of the 570 services, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, covering Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded routes. The remaining 378 services will connect to Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala destinations.

Specifically, 132 services will depart from Mumbai, 146 from Pune, and the remaining 100 from other locations.

Also Read: Diwali, Chhath 2024: Indian Railways announces special trains — Check date, timings, route

CR runs 378 trips for northbound passengers to various places, including Danapur, Gorakhpur, and Chhapra. Additionally, 84 trips are designated for southbound passengers, serving destinations like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bengaluru.

In addition, several other trains connecting Mumbai, Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur have been announced to ensure a hassle-free journey for those travelling to these locations.

Passengers can book tickets for train No 07626 at special charges from the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India and in various parts of the world. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Indian Railway launches 278 special trains for the festive season; check routes and other details

Chhath Puja is a major festival primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as among the Indian diaspora. It honors the Sun God, Surya, and his wife, Usha, for granting health and prosperity. The festival lasts for four days, during which devotees observe fasting, take ritual baths, and offer prayers at riverbanks or ponds during sunrise and sunset.

