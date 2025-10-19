Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways runs special trains on October 19, 20 — check list here

Indian Railways has put in special arrangements for Diwali and Chhath Puja. While the Central Railway is running 1,702 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Western Railway has till now notified around 76 pairs of Special trains during this festive season.

Here are the lists of a few trains being run by Central, Western and North Western Railways.

Central Railway The Central Railways will operate 1,702 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals in an effort to help passengers travel to their destinations and join their families on the festival, news agency PTI reported.

CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila told ANI on Saturday, “The Central Railway is preparing for the upcoming Chhath and Diwali festivals by operating 1,702 special trains...”

Nila said that these trains will start from stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur.

"Over 800 of these trains will serve routes to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states... Trains will connect various other locations within the country," Nila said.

Western Railways Western Railway informed on X that till now, it has notified around 76 pairs of Special trains during this festive season with more than 2400 trips.

"These trains are being run for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North India, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, etc," it said.

Northern Railway Northern Railway also shared a list of special trains being operated by the Northern Railway Zone. It shared the list in a post of X:

In another post, the Northern Railway said that in addition to regular trains, the following festival special trains will be operated on their scheduled routes on October 19 and 20:

Northern Railway special trains on Oct 19.

Northern Railway special trainson Oct 20

Southern Railway The Southern Railway announced that for the benefit of passengers, the following Special Train services being operated on October 19 in view of the Deepavali festival:

North Western Railway Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, told ANI that for Diwali and Chhath festivals, North Western Railways organised special arrangements.

"Currently, 44 pairs of special trains are operating from stations with high demand, such as Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, and nearby regions in Bihar... We are assessing the need for more special trains. With approval, we can operate additional trains," he said.

"Additionally, we have added 174 coaches to nearly 60 regular trains, which are currently running... We are arranging holding areas in major stations, such as Jaipur, to reduce platform crowding," he added.

South Western Railway The South Western Railway also started Special Trains between Hyderabad-Belagavi-Hyderabad; between Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur-Bengaluru Cantt.

Railways appeal to social media users The railway has appealed to all social media users to refrain from sharing videos of crowds or other incidents at stations without verifying the facts.

“Passengers are urged to rely only on official Railway notifications and verified social media handles of the Ministry of Railways, i.e., @RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for authentic information,” Railways said.

During this festive season, some social media handles have been circulating old or misleading videos, creating confusion among passengers, said the railways in a statement.