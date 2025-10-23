Diwali horror: 14 children lose sight due to ‘carbide guns’ in Madhya Pradesh

After the deadly deaths due to toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, the state has recently witnessed a spike in serious eye injuries among children after Diwali due to locally-made “carbide gun”.

According to a report by NDTV, over the past three days, more than 150 children have been hospitalised with severe eye injuries, and 14 have already lost their eyesight. Hospitals across multiple cities have reported hundreds of cases of blast-related eye trauma, with many young patients at risk of permanent vision loss.

The worst-affected area is Vidisha district, where local markets openly sold these crude “carbide guns” despite a government ban issued on 18 October, according to the report.

These improvised devices, sold for ₹150 to ₹200, resemble toys but can explode with the force of a bomb, posing a grave danger to children, PTI reported.

How are desi carbide guns made? The “dangerous” gun, made using a gas lighter, a plastic pipe, and calcium carbide, was in vogue this Diwali. The calcium carbide in the gun produces acetylene gas when it meets water and explodes upon contact with a spark, an official told PTI.

Experts said small plastic fragments ejected from the pipe, like shrapnel, penetrate the body, causing serious injuries and damage to various parts, especially the eyes, face, and skin.

What do the families of children say? Talking to PTI Videos, the families of 14-year-old Hemant Panthi and 15-year-old Aris, who are receiving care at Hamidia Hospital, blamed the administration for the availability of the carbide gun and demanded a ban on it.

Aris’s father, Sarikh Khan, said such guns should not be sold in the market in the first place.

“Strict action should be taken against those who manufacture and sell these guns. Compensation should be provided to cover the children’s medical expenses,” he said.

CMHO Sharma said the administration is continuously taking action against those who manufacture and sell carbide guns.

In a meeting with officials on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed district magistrates and police officers across the state to prevent the sale of carbide pipe guns. However, the devices were sold rampantly in the market.

Do's and Don'ts Do: Seek emergency medical care immediately; these injuries are time-critical. Go to the nearest hospital.

Control external bleeding with gentle pressure around (not on) the eye using a clean cloth.

Don't: Don't rub the eye.

Don't try to remove embedded foreign objects.

Don't apply ointments, drops, or home remedies.

Here's what Doctors said Doctors are warning parents in unambiguous terms: this is not a toy, but an improvised explosive. Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO, Hamidia Hospital, said, “This device causes direct damage to the eyes. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapours that burn the retina. We are treating several cases where children's pupils ruptured, leading to permanent blindness.”

Police officials have also raised concerns that these crude devices are being openly sold as ‘mini cannons’ in local fairs and roadside stalls, without any safety checks or regulations, despite posing a severe threat to public safety, especially to children, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies, NDTV)