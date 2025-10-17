Diwali job bonanza in Karnataka! CM Siddaramaiah to launch mega job fair—check firms, openings, salary & other details

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by several of his Cabinet colleagues, is set to inaugurate the mega job fair in Mysuru at 11 am on October 17, today, ahead of Diwali festival.

Organised by the Department of Skill Development, this job fair is part of a broader initiative to spark an employment revolution across Karnataka. It has witnessed registrations from 24,000 candidates, according to The Hindu.

CM Siddaramaiah took to X and said, “A large job fair is being organized in Mysuru on October 17. Over 200 reputed companies will participate, providing opportunities for job seekers of all qualifications to take part. For more information and registration, please visit the website https://udyogamela.ksdckarnataka.com. Come, participate, and make the most of this opportunity. Make your dream job a reality."

“The Mysuru Job Fair will feature participation from leading companies in IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Education, offering job seekers opportunities for on-the-spot interviews and career guidance from industry experts,” according to organisers.

Karnataka job fair 2025 timings and venue The event will run from 9 am to 5 pm at the Maharaja College Grounds.

Which companies are coming to Karnataka job fair 2025? A total of 221 companies have registered to take part in the job fair, with approximately 45,000 job vacancies expected to be available. According to udyogamela.ksdckarnataka.com, “list of participating companies will be shared with registered candidates 2-3 days before the event.”

Karnataka job fair 2025: What could be the salary package? Salary packages vary based on qualifications, experience, and job role. Freshers can expect packages starting from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month, while experienced candidates may receive between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 depending on their expertise.

Karnataka job fair 2025: Will companies hire immediately? Yes, many companies conduct on spot-interviews and may offer immediate job opportunities. However, some companies may follow a multi-stage selection process with follow-up interviews.

Can dropout candidates attend Karnataka job fair 2025? Yes, dropout candidates can attend Karnataka job fair 2025.

Karnataka job fair: Documents to be carried 3-4 copies of Resume, Educational certificates, ID proof, Experience certificates, Passport size photographs and other relevant documents.