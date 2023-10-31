Diwali lights cheer for indoor party services

New Delhi: A young Delhi couple in their 30s was planning a weekend party ahead of Diwali for about 40 people, but their hunt for a suitable caterer came up empty. The reason: Heavy demand from the well-heeled to service the booming demand for home card parties. The duo finally had to break down their requirements and order in, instead of having a full-service catered set-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The story is no different in Mumbai either: Top restaurateur Gauri Devidayal, co-founder of the company that runs Food Matters Group and The Table restaurant, has events lined up for the first two weeks of November for ₹2,000-8,000 per plate.

Restaurateurs, caterers and party planners are seeing roaring demand to serve home parties, as festival spirits prompt spending and celebrating indoors in the run-up to Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many people are focusing on decor for their Diwali parties, said Mukta Kapoor, director of Delhi-based Yuna Weddings & Events. “We are doing seven events for Diwali for high net-worth individuals in homes and large farms in Delhi, double of what we did last year. People are asking for more elaborate decor with not just Indian flowers, but are also spending on contemporary party setups with photo booths being a complete focus. As for catering, guests want more starters and table service of main course with select menus. Buffets aren’t working for people especially while they are playing cards," she said.

Culinary director at popular luxury restaurant Indian Accent, Chef Manish Mehrotra, is planning two Diwali events in Delhi, beginning from ₹4,000 per plate. Canapes and pass-around menus cost ₹6,000 or more per person, depending on the intricacy of the menu.

Industry experts said the emergence of high-end private card parties is driven by a number of factors, including the swelling wealth of high-networth individuals, desire for personalized and exclusive experiences, and the growing popularity of card games like poker and rummy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People are looking for more curated and intimate experiences when it comes to their Diwali celebrations," said Kapoor. “They want to host parties that are memorable and stand out from the crowd. High-end private card parties are a great way to do this, as they offer the opportunity to socialize with friends and family in a luxurious and exclusive setting."

“Weekends before Diwali are selling out like hot cakes," said Mansher Duggal, co-founder of Delhi-based Enoki Hospitality. “We’ve got a few home caterings lined up for this year as well. But more than that, what we’ve noticed is that bulk ordering for such parties have gone up substantially this year."

People are more inclined to order and lay out the food rather than getting into the fuss of planning a typical catering setup, Duggal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

