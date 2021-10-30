OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Diwali: Maharashtra govt announces highest ever bonus for BMC and BEST staff
Listen to this article

Maharashtra government just ahead of the festival of lights, Diwali has made an announcement that it will be giving the highest ever Diwali bonus to BMC and BEST staff.

In a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials of the state which includes Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav, BEST Committee Chairman Ashish Chemburkar, BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra, Joint Commissioner (General Administration) Milind Sawant, along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as BEST officials/staff union leaders, the decision to give the highest ever bonus was taken.

BMC officials and officers in the BEST  will get a bonus of 20,000. Teachers/non-teaching staff in secondary schools will get 10,000 as bonus and health workers will get 5,300 as a bonus.

Last year, BMC gave a bonus of 15,500 to all of its employees.

Apart from this, a bonus of 7750 was given to the teachers and employees of the BMC school. At the same time, a bonus of 4700 was announced to the teachers kept on contract in the BMC schools.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout