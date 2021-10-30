Maharashtra government just ahead of the festival of lights, Diwali has made an announcement that it will be giving the highest ever Diwali bonus to BMC and BEST staff.

In a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials of the state which includes Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav, BEST Committee Chairman Ashish Chemburkar, BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra, Joint Commissioner (General Administration) Milind Sawant, along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as BEST officials/staff union leaders, the decision to give the highest ever bonus was taken.

BMC officials and officers in the BEST will get a bonus of ₹20,000. Teachers/non-teaching staff in secondary schools will get ₹10,000 as bonus and health workers will get ₹5,300 as a bonus.

Last year, BMC gave a bonus of ₹15,500 to all of its employees.

Apart from this, a bonus of ₹7750 was given to the teachers and employees of the BMC school. At the same time, a bonus of ₹4700 was announced to the teachers kept on contract in the BMC schools.

