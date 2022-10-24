Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 time: When to trade on BSE, NSE? Why is it special?

The beginning of a new Samvat 2079, the Hindu calendar year that begins on Diwali, will be celebrated on October 24 with a one-hour special Muhurat Trading session on the world's two most prominent stock exchanges, the BSE and the NSE. The stock exchanges announced the time frame for the symbolic trading session in separate circulars: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. Muhurat Trading, or trading at the auspicious hour, is thought to bring stakeholders prosperity and financial success.

