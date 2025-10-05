Diwali travel bookings soar as Indians blend festivities with faith, getaways: Experts

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) India is witnessing a record surge in festive travel this Diwali, as travellers combine traditional celebrations and family reunions with luxury escapes and spiritual journeys, with online travel platforms reporting strong growth in domestic and international bookings, according to experts.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said visiting friends and relatives (VFR) remains the biggest driver of festive season travel, as many Indians head back to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali.

"Therefore, of the top 10 most booked destinations, five are metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. This year, with the festival falling early in the week, many travellers are booking their trips as early as the preceding Friday to enjoy extended festivities.

"We are also observing a rise in demand for pilgrimage destinations, reflecting how families are combining festive reunions with spiritual journeys," he noted.

In terms of international travel, short-haul destinations, such as the UAE, Singapore, Thailand and an emerging favourite, Vietnam, have become the go-to choices this festive season for Indians, Magow added.

Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Rajeev Kale told PTI that there's a growing trend where families, including multiple generations, are choosing to celebrate festivals like Diwali - for bonding time and celebrations, while exploring favourite or new destinations.

"...particularly interesting is the increase in average spends, with travellers opting for longer stays, moving from traditional three-day breaks to 6-12 day holidays. Multi-generational families are maximising school vacations for Diwali, while millennial and working professionals are combining weekends with festive holidays for extended getaways," he stated.

Top international favourites include Europe's Switzerland, France, Italy, Austria, Spain and Portugal.

Short-haul favourites include Vietnam, Oman, Maldives and Bali, with Cambodia emerging strongly, Kale said, adding that visa-free and easy visa destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Indonesia and the Philippines continue to drive demand.

On the domestic front, he said, travellers are choosing Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andamans, and spiritual circuits like Char Dham, Kailash Mansarovar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi.

Ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said that this Diwali, there is a strong surge in flight bookings, with an average 60-65 per cent year-on-year increase, reflecting a mix of travel demand that blends tradition, spirituality, leisure, and experience-led getaways.

Spiritual destinations, such as Varanasi and Ayodhya, are leading the trend, with Ayodhya, which has long been known for its vibrant and elaborate Diwali celebrations, recording more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth in flight bookings - even outpacing major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, he added.

"Travellers are also returning to their hometowns like Patna (46 per cent) and Lucknow (23 per cent) to celebrate with family, while leisure destinations, such as Jaipur, Goa, and Srinagar, continue to see strong demand as well," he pointed out.

SOTC Travel president and country head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said there is a strong shift as families are increasingly celebrating by travelling, blending tradition with exploration, relaxation and quality time.

"We are witnessing a growing trend among young migrant professionals, who are extending their weekend, travelling back home to spend quality time with family and celebrate the festive season together for a 5-6 day break," he noted.

Cruises are also gaining popularity among millennials and Gen Z, couples and working professionals looking for a quick break, Nandakumar added.

According to a Cleartrip spokesperson, this Diwali, the maximum growth was seen in 4 and 5-star hotels, particularly 5-star bookings growing 2 times, reflecting a strong consumer preference for indulging in a premium and experience-led getaway.