Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated conservative party leader Rishi Sunak for his elevation to become the next British PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated conservative party leader Rishi Sunak for his elevation to become the next British PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak as he has been declared to be the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom. PM Modi also wished the Indian diaspora on the occasion sending special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak as he has been declared to be the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom. PM Modi also wished the Indian diaspora on the occasion sending special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."
Sunak, the third prime minister of the UK this year, will succeed Liz Truss, who had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history at just 45 days. He will be the country's first person of colour and the 57th prime minister of the UK.
Sunak, the third prime minister of the UK this year, will succeed Liz Truss, who had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history at just 45 days. He will be the country's first person of colour and the 57th prime minister of the UK.
There has been an excitement among Indian diaspora with Tory leader of Indian descent, Rishi Sunak taking the seat of British PM.
There has been an excitement among Indian diaspora with Tory leader of Indian descent, Rishi Sunak taking the seat of British PM.
Sunak, who was chosen without opposition as the new head of the ruling Conservative Party on Diwali, will go down in history as the country's first prime minister of Indian descent.
Sunak, who was chosen without opposition as the new head of the ruling Conservative Party on Diwali, will go down in history as the country's first prime minister of Indian descent.
This indicates that the devout Hindu former chancellor, 42, who is expected to meet with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, is prepared to enter 10 Downing Street in London.
This indicates that the devout Hindu former chancellor, 42, who is expected to meet with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, is prepared to enter 10 Downing Street in London.
As Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race for the chair Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.
As Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race for the chair Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.