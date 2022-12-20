Dixon unit Padget, Foxconn India get 410 cr incentives

The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Parameswaran Iyer issued incentives of ₹357.17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive ₹58.29 crore as incentive for mobile manufacturing for the quarter January-March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday.