Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Dixon unit Padget, Foxconn India get 410 cr incentives

Dixon unit Padget, Foxconn India get 410 cr incentives

1 min read . 12:02 AM ISTGulveen Aulakh
Padget Electronics had already received 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based. (Mint)

The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Parameswaran Iyer issued incentives of 357.17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive 58.29 crore as incentive for mobile manufacturing for the quarter January-March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday.

Padget Electronics had already received 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based.

The PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, under MeitY is aimed at making India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and providing a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat while creating more global champions in this sector. As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for the category had attracted investment of 4,784 crore, and led to total production of 2.03 trillion, including exports of 80,769 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
