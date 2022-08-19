DJ Snake announces 6-city concerts in India. Check dates, tickets, other details1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 02:42 PM IST
- DJ Snake will be performing in India from November 18 to November 27
Listen to this article
French EDM artist DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine has always expressed his desire to perform in India. As per Rolling Stone, the singer has announced a six-city tour as part of the concert series Sunburn Arena in November. According to the music website, DJ Snake will be performing in India from November 18 to November 27.