French EDM artist DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine has always expressed his desire to perform in India. As per Rolling Stone, the singer has announced a six-city tour as part of the concert series Sunburn Arena in November. According to the music website, DJ Snake will be performing in India from November 18 to November 27.

The hitmaker behind songs like “Disco Maghreb," “Taki Taki" and “Magenta Riddim" will perform in several cities in India.

Here's a full schedule of DJ Snake's concert in India:

18 November – Ahmedabad

19 November – Delhi NCR

20 November – Hyderabad

25 November – Pune

26 November – Mumbai

27 November – Bengaluru

Venues to be announced.

Fans of DJ Snakes can buy tickets from August 222 at noon. According to the Rolling Stones, the price of a per ticket starts at ₹999 onwards.

In 2019, DJ Snake had performed in Holi festival in India. “It was the craziest thing I have seen – the colours, the energy and the people. It was amazing and my favourite memory of India, a country I love," he said in an interview to Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

DJ Snake has an old connection with India, though – his best friend in Paris is an Indian. So he’s spent many meals at their place, requesting his friend’s mother to go easy on the chilies. “He’s from south India and the food is fiery, but one of my favourites. One thing I know is that you can’t go wrong with butter chicken. You walk into any Indian restaurant in the world and that’s the one dish no one can ruin," the singer had told the daily.

The Frenchman made his international debut with the singles "Bird Machine" and "Turn Down for What" in 2013.