DJ Snake announces 6-city concerts in India. Check dates, tickets, other details

DJ Snake has an old connection with India, though – his best friend in Paris is an Indian. So he’s spent many meals at their place, requesting his friend’s mother to go easy on the chilies. “He’s from south India and the food is fiery, but one of my favourites. One thing I know is that you can’t go wrong with butter chicken. You walk into any Indian restaurant in the world and that’s the one dish no one can ruin," the singer had told the daily.