DJB gets SC notice as AAP govt plea alleges non-release of funds
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday received a Supreme Court notice after an AAP government plea cited the non-release of funds to it for supplying potable water to the national capital. In the meanwhile, the Apex Court asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Finance) to release the funds, which the DJB is liable to receive