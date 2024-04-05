DJB gets SC notice as AAP govt plea alleges non-release of funds

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday received a Supreme Court notice after an AAP government plea cited the non-release of funds to it for supplying potable water to the national capital. In the meanwhile, the Apex Court asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Finance) to release the funds, which the DJB is liable to receive

The bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, enquired about the outstanding funds from the water utility itself.

The Delhi government's petition has now been fixed for further hearing on April 10.

On April 1, the top court had issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Finance) on the plea which alleged that the official was not releasing funds to the Delhi Jal Board despite budgetary approval by the legislative assembly.

"My civil servants do not listen to me," senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who represents the Delhi government, had said, adding that ₹1,927 crore was yet to be released to the DJB.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court on March 20 over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The CJI had assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of funds meant for the DJB even after they lapse on March 31.

