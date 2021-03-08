Seeking immediate stoppage of discharge of untreated pollutants into Yamuna river and release of sufficient water to the national capital from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board has moved against the neighbouring state in the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said Haryana has once again reduced the supply of raw water to the national capital leading to a shortage of water in Delhi.

Chadha said "Such behaviour of the Haryana government is not only undesirable but also deeply disappointing. The regular fall in the level of Yamuna river, especially during summers, along with the discharge of pollutants into Yamuna, causing rise in Ammonia levels in the capital, is a matter of grave concern".

The DJB vice-chairman requested the neighbouring state to take urgent cognisance of the matter and immediate steps to increase the supply of raw water to the national capital and curb the release of untreated effluents into the Yamuna which lead to an increase in Ammonia Level.

Earlier today, Chadha requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene and direct the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of raw water.

“Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, as a result we are facing a shortage in water production. Currently, Haryana through Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) canal is supplying only 549.16 cusecs (against 683 cusecs) and Delhi Sub-Branch canal is supplying 306.63 cusecs (against 330 cusecs)," Chadha tweeted.

The treatment capacity at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants has dipped by 30%. The same has reduced by 15% at Okhla WTP, Chadha added.





