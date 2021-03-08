Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DJB moves SC against Haryana over discharge of pollutants into Yamuna river

DJB moves SC against Haryana over discharge of pollutants into Yamuna river

A file photo of Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha at Bhagirathi water treatment plant
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said Haryana has once again reduced the supply of raw water to the national capital leading to a shortage of water in Delhi

Seeking immediate stoppage of discharge of untreated pollutants into Yamuna river and release of sufficient water to the national capital from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board has moved against the neighbouring state in the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Seeking immediate stoppage of discharge of untreated pollutants into Yamuna river and release of sufficient water to the national capital from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board has moved against the neighbouring state in the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said Haryana has once again reduced the supply of raw water to the national capital leading to a shortage of water in Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Those fully-vaccinated against Covid can gather without masks, CDC says

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said Haryana has once again reduced the supply of raw water to the national capital leading to a shortage of water in Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Those fully-vaccinated against Covid can gather without masks, CDC says

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chadha said "Such behaviour of the Haryana government is not only undesirable but also deeply disappointing. The regular fall in the level of Yamuna river, especially during summers, along with the discharge of pollutants into Yamuna, causing rise in Ammonia levels in the capital, is a matter of grave concern".

The DJB vice-chairman requested the neighbouring state to take urgent cognisance of the matter and immediate steps to increase the supply of raw water to the national capital and curb the release of untreated effluents into the Yamuna which lead to an increase in Ammonia Level.

Earlier today, Chadha requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to intervene and direct the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of raw water.

“Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi, as a result we are facing a shortage in water production. Currently, Haryana through Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) canal is supplying only 549.16 cusecs (against 683 cusecs) and Delhi Sub-Branch canal is supplying 306.63 cusecs (against 330 cusecs)," Chadha tweeted.

The treatment capacity at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants has dipped by 30%. The same has reduced by 15% at Okhla WTP, Chadha added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.