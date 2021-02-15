DJB overcomes water supply problem, Bhagirathi plant working at full capacity

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"We treat the raw Ganges water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provides it to the citizens of Delhi. But due to the recent natural calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water had worsened. The water which we are getting is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles," he said.
He explained that the water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), which is supposed to stay at 100. However, it had reached 8,000.
"To combat this situation, we have shut down the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant and also the Bhagirathi water treatment plant. These plants together provide around 250 MGD water per day," he said.
The closure of Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant had impacted water supply in south, east and northeast Delhi.
Chadha said NTU has been reduced from 8,000 to 960 at Bhagirathi treatment plant, and in Sonia Vihar it has been reduced to 1,000 NTU from 8,200.
On Sunday, Chadha had announced that flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli had increased turbidity of raw water fetched by Delhi from the Upper Ganga Canal to "unprecedented levels" which was likely to hit water supply in many parts of the national capital.