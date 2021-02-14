DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya marries late CCD founder’s son Amartya Hegde

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya marries late CCD founder’s son Amartya Hegde1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 03:02 PM IST
- The couple had got engaged on 19 November, 2020 in a private hotel near Kempegowda International Airport
- On Sunday, at the time of the wedding, in total, about 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage
Bengaluru's KPCC President DK Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Amartya Hegde, son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna, in Bengaluru on Sunday, as per ANI reports.
The couple had got engaged on 19 November, 2020 in a private hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the city, only a limited number of close friends and family members were present at the venue at that time.
Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Court sends 21-yr-old climate activist to 5-day custody1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest in Amritsar's Ward number 371 min read . 04:16 PM IST
New Zealand’s largest city goes into 3-day lockdown1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
On Sunday, at the time of the wedding, in total, about 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage, reported some news websites. Among them, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, was also present to bless the newly weds.
According to reports, DK Shivakumar has given his daughter's wedding gift to the people of Kanakapura, his hometown.
Amartya is the eldest son of VG Siddhartha and Malvika Krishna. He has been looking at the business after his father's death last year, while Aishwarya is looking after the Global Academy Technology, an engineering college run by her father.
Donald Trump after impeachment acquittal: 'No president has ever gone through anything like it'3 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing plant in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
How to invest in International mutual funds?2 min read . 12:30 PM IST
Government to allow all types of steel to be used for highway construction due to rising steel prices1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
VG Siddhartha had reportedly committed suicide July 2019 owing to a financial crisis. After being missing for two days, Siddhartha's body was found in Mangaluru.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.