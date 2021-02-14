DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya marries late CCD founder’s son Amartya Hegde

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The couple had got engaged on 19 November, 2020 in a private hotel near Kempegowda International Airport
On Sunday, at the time of the wedding, in total, about 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage
Bengaluru's KPCC President DK Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Amartya Hegde, son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna, in Bengaluru on Sunday, as per ANI reports.
The couple had got engaged on 19 November, 2020 in a private hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the city, only a limited number of close friends and family members were present at the venue at that time.
On Sunday, at the time of the wedding, in total, about 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage, reported some news websites. Among them, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, was also present to bless the newly weds.
According to reports, DK Shivakumar has given his daughter's wedding gift to the people of Kanakapura, his hometown.
Amartya is the eldest son of VG Siddhartha and Malvika Krishna. He has been looking at the business after his father's death last year, while Aishwarya is looking after the Global Academy Technology, an engineering college run by her father.