DK Shivakumar slams Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over criticism of Bengaluru infra: If she wants to develop roads, let her do it

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a dig at Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after she criticised the road infrastructure in Bengaluru.

“If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” reported ANI quoting Shivakumar.

Shivkumar made the remarks during his “Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)” program in the KR Puram area.

Raising concerns over "poor roads" and the amount of garbage in Bengaluru, in a post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw stated, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?'”

Earlier, hitting back at Shaw, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said he was not sure which part of Bengaluru they (visitors) have seen.

"As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge said.

Government's action plan for city development As the ongoing discussion about Bengaluru's infrastructure has intensified, the Deputy CM informed that the state government has allocated ₹50 crore in funds which will entirely go towards the development of the region since residents here have paid higher taxes.

“Bengaluru city generates ₹6,000 crore in taxes. Out of that, this corporation gets ₹1,600 crore. The people of this area have paid higher taxes. We have allocated funds for the development of this region. We have given permission to spend ₹50 crore for Bengaluru,” Shivakumar noted.

He also encouraged citizens to report issues, offering a dedicated helpline number for sharing concerns and promising action against any government official caught demanding a bribe, even threatening immediate suspension.

“Those who haven't met me -- call 1533 and share your problems. Those who report their problems will receive a call, and we will look into the issue. If anyone demands a bribe, I have instructed that they be suspended by this evening,” the Deputy CM said.

