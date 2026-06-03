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DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM; G Parameshwara sworn-in as his deputy — WATCH

DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Thirteen other ministers were sworn in during the event.

Akriti Anand
Updated3 Jun 2026, 04:35 PM IST
DK Shivakumar greets his supporters who gathered outside his residence, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He will take the oath as the CM of Karnataka this evening.
DK Shivakumar greets his supporters who gathered outside his residence, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He will take the oath as the CM of Karnataka this evening.(ANI Video Grab)
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DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He took the oath while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. A video showed him bowing down to the people ahead of the ceremony. He also received the blessings of seers who arrived at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday to attend the event.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

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New Karnataka Cabinet

G Parameshwara took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy were also sworn in as ministers in the CM DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka government.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar is now India’s richest CM: Net worth, assets and more

Here's the full list of ministers who took oath today:

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  1. DK Shivakumar: Chief Minister
  2. G Parameshwar: Deputy Chief Minister
  3. KH Muniyappa
  4. KJ George
  5. MB Patil
  6. Ramalinga Reddy
  7. Sathish Jarakiholi
  8. Krishna Byregowda
  9. Priyank Kharge
  10. UT Khader
  11. Eshwar Khandre
  12. Yathindra Siddaramaiah
  13. Byrathi Suresh
  14. Sharan Prakash Patil

Also Read | 13 ministers take oath with DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru today: Full list here

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that senior Congress leader and outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwara would take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.

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The Congress has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers.

Also Read | Karnataka CM News Highlights: DK Shivakumar meets Governor, set to become new CM

Who is DK Shivakumar?

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020.

He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

Also Read | How DK Shivakumar wrestled back the Karnataka Chief Minister’s chair

The change of guard in Karnataka

The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant leadership change in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership.

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Siddaramaiah had resigned as the CM on May 28, 2026, paving the way for a change of guard in the state. The move falls in line with a 2023 “rotational formula” — the promise was that Siddaramaiah would rule for the first two-and-a-half years and then allow Shivakumar to take over the remaining term.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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