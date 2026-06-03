DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM; G Parameshwara sworn-in as his deputy — WATCH

DK Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He took the oath while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. A video showed him bowing down to the people ahead of the ceremony. He also received the blessings of seers who arrived at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday to attend the event.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

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New Karnataka Cabinet G Parameshwara took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy were also sworn in as ministers in the CM DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka government.

Here's the full list of ministers who took oath today:

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DK Shivakumar: Chief Minister G Parameshwar: Deputy Chief Minister KH Muniyappa KJ George MB Patil Ramalinga Reddy Sathish Jarakiholi Krishna Byregowda Priyank Kharge UT Khader Eshwar Khandre Yathindra Siddaramaiah Byrathi Suresh Sharan Prakash Patil

Also Read | 13 ministers take oath with DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru today: Full list here

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that senior Congress leader and outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwara would take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.

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The Congress has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers.

Who is DK Shivakumar? Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020.

He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

Also Read | How DK Shivakumar wrestled back the Karnataka Chief Minister’s chair

The change of guard in Karnataka The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant leadership change in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership.

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Siddaramaiah had resigned as the CM on May 28, 2026, paving the way for a change of guard in the state. The move falls in line with a 2023 “rotational formula” — the promise was that Siddaramaiah would rule for the first two-and-a-half years and then allow Shivakumar to take over the remaining term.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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