DK Shivakumar to become new Karnataka CM after being elected state CLP leader; oath ceremony on 3 June

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday, clearing the way for him to become the state's next Chief Minister.

Shivakumar is reportedly set to take oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister on June 3. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

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During the CLP meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the post. The proceedings were supervised by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and Congress's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Following discussions with the party leadership, the high command proposed the name of D.K. Shivakumar as the CLP leader. Siddaramaiah proposed his name and G. Parameshwara seconded it. The Congress Legislature Party unanimously accepted the proposal and elected D.K. Shivakumar as its leader,” Venugopal stated.

He added, "I am proud to announce that the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party has unanimously elected D.K. Shivakumar as its leader. He will now meet the Governor and take oath as Chief Minister, along with his team, on June 3.”

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Siddaramaiah resignation as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, saying that his decision was voluntary and made following the advice of the Congress high command. Subsequently, Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted his resignation and ordered the immediate dissolution of the Council of Ministers.

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However, Siddaramaiah was asked to remain in office as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new leadership arrangement was put in place.

Who is DK Shivakumar? DK Shivakumar began his political journey at a young age, joining the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party's student wing, when he was 18. His organisational skills soon earned him leadership responsibilities, and he served as president of the NSUI's Bengaluru district unit between 1981 and 1983.

During his time at Ramnarayan Chellaram College in Bengaluru, Shivakumar expanded his political involvement by joining the Youth Congress. He later became the general secretary of the organisation's Karnataka unit, strengthening his position within the party's youth leadership.

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Shivakumar entered electoral politics in 1985 when the Congress fielded him against senior Janata Dal leader H. D. Deve Gowda in the Sathanur Assembly constituency. Although he did not win the election, his strong showing helped establish him as a rising figure in Karnataka politics.

His first electoral victory came in 1987 when he was elected to the Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat from Sathanur. Building on that success, he secured a seat in the Karnataka Assembly from Sathanur in 1989 on a Congress ticket.

The early 1990s marked a significant phase in Shivakumar's political rise. He played an important role during the formation of the government headed by S. Bangarappa and was subsequently inducted into the cabinet as Minister for Prisons, becoming one of the youngest ministers in the state.

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Despite being denied a Congress ticket in the 1994 Assembly elections, Shivakumar remained politically active and contested as a rebel candidate, ensuring his continued relevance in Karnataka's political landscape.

Over the next three decades, Shivakumar developed a reputation as one of the Congress party's most effective organisers and election strategists. Considered a close confidant of SM Krishna, he held several key ministerial portfolios, including Cooperation, Urban Development and Energy.

His consistent electoral success from Sathanur and later Kanakapura helped cement his status as one of the Congress's strongest leaders in Karnataka. Through his organisational abilities and grassroots connect, Shivakumar emerged as a central figure in the party's state leadership.

Following the Congress party's victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shivakumar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 20, 2023.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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