Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will hold 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally on December 27. BJP does not know the importance of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr BR Ambedkar, Deputy Chief Minister said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced to hold 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally on December 27.

He also took a jab at the BJP, stating that they lack understanding of India's independence history and the importance of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

"They (BJP) do not know the history of independence. They do not know the importance of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr BR Ambedkar. The rally that will be held on December 27 will be 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan'..." said Shivakumar ahead of the Belagavi CWC meeting on December 26.

He emphasised the significance of the Congress party in India's history, saying that whenever Congress has been in power, all sections of society have benefited. Shivakumar credited the Congress party with keeping the country united

"The history of Congress is the history of the country. Whenever the Congress party has been in power, all sections of the society have been in power. The Congress party has kept this country united. The resolution that is going to be passed will be discussed by all our national leaders.," he told ANI.

This comes after Congress party's ongoing protests over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr Ambedkar. The Congress has demanded Shah's resignation over his controversial statement, and in response, the party has called for a series of actions to highlight its commitment to Ambedkar's ideals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly said in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the Opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives."

Following Shah's remarks, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, leading to a huge scuffle between the two sides, with BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

During the scuffle in Parliament's premises, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both parties have alleged that their members were pushed around. Furthermore, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi police regarding the incident.