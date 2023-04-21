Haryana government on Friday said that no violation of rules or regulations was found in the transfer of land by businessman Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to realty major DLF, according to the news agency PTI.

The investigation was linked to an FIR registered against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and some others in September 2018 in Gurugram.

The state government, in an affidavit placed before the court on Wednesday, said, “It was reported by Tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5-acre land to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction."

“A new SIT has been constituted on 22.03.2023 comprising DCP, two ACPs, one Inspector and one ASI for further investigation," the affidavit stated.

However, the Haryana Police is probing the record of financial transactions that had taken place during the said deal.

Irregularities in the land deals during the then Congress regime in Haryana and it became a major poll issue during the 2014 elections, the BJP had alleged as quoted by PTI.

FIR was registered on the complaint of Surinder Sharma, a resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals against Hooda and some other accused in September 2018 under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act at police station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, the affidavit added.

The Congress party, Hooda and Vadra have always denied any wrongdoing.

"As per report received from Tehsildar, Wazirabad, Gurugram, it was clearly stated that the land in question has not been found in the name of M/s DLF Universal Limited and the said land still exists in the name of HSVP/HSIIDC, Haryana," the affidavit said.

The complainant in the September 2018 FIR had then also alleged that 350 acres of land was allotted to DLF at Wazirabad in Gurugram in violation of rules.

The affidavit was submitted before the court by Dr Raj Shri Singh, Inspector General of Police (Crime), Gurugram, which also states that the SIT is yet to record statements of some stakeholders while certain records or clarifications were yet to be received from various banks involved in the case and some government departments, PTI reported.

The affidavit was placed before the court in connection with the ongoing "court on its own motion" public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)