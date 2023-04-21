‘No violation of rules was found in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal’: Haryana2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
DLF land deal: The Investigation was linked to an FIR registered against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and some others in September 2018 in Gurugram.
Haryana government on Friday said that no violation of rules or regulations was found in the transfer of land by businessman Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to realty major DLF, according to the news agency PTI.
