DLF records pre-formal launch sale of over 8,000 cr for luxury residences

DLF records pre-formal launch sale of over ₹8,000 cr for luxury residences1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Real Estate developer, DLF has witnessed pre-formal launch sales of over ₹8,000 crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour located at Gurugram, Haryana, as informed in an official release.
According to the official release, it comprises 4 BHK with prices starting from ₹7 crores onward, per unit.
“Our latest luxury offering, ‘The Arbour’ has received a phenomenal response even before it was launched. We are truly humbled by the interest we have received from the most discerning homebuyers in the country and overseas," Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Ltd. said.
The release further noted that the neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres.
It comprises well-appointed, spacious, and elegant 1137 identical 4 BHK + study + utility room configurations, with prices starting from INR 7 crores onward, per unit.
“With its unrivalled location, immaculately designed spacious residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, The Arbour will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted and landmark developments in Gurugram. The area has emerged as a highly accessible and aspirational location being a natural extension to Golf Course Road, with seamless connectivity to other parts of Gurugram, as well as Delhi and Faridabad," Ohri further added.
The Arbour is pre-certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) with the platinum (highest) rating.
