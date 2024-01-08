DLF surpasses FY24 sales guidance with Gurugram project launch
Privana South, located in sectors 76 and 77 in Gurugram, was pre-launched on 22 December and all 1,113 flats were sold in three days, bringing in ₹7,200 crore.
Bengaluru: DLF Ltd, India’s largest real-estate developer, has surpassed its 2023-24 sales guidance of ₹13,000 crore in the December quarter with the pre-launch of its latest residential project DLF Privana South, a senior executive said.
