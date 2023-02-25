DLF's KP Singh finds love again at 91

DLF's KP Singh finds love again at 911 min read . 01:57 PM IST
DLF Group's Chairman Emeritus, KP Singh has found love again at 91.
DLF Group's Chairman Emeritus, KP Singh has found love again at 91.
DLF Group's Chairman Emeritus, KP Singh recalled his married life with his late wife Indira who passed away in 2018 due to cancer, after which, he took a step back from active management. He said that those initial days were lonely when his wife left him after 65 years.
DLF Group's Chairman Emeritus, KP Singh recalled his married life with his late wife Indira who passed away in 2018 due to cancer, after which, he took a step back from active management. He said that those initial days were lonely when his wife left him after 65 years.
Describing his married life in an interview with CNBC TV-18, KP Singh said, “I had an amazing married life. My wife was not only my partner but a friend too. Our compatibility was good. We tried our best, but nothing could be done. You land in a situation of a lonely man."
Describing his married life in an interview with CNBC TV-18, KP Singh said, “I had an amazing married life. My wife was not only my partner but a friend too. Our compatibility was good. We tried our best, but nothing could be done. You land in a situation of a lonely man."
“You also get depressed when you lose a partner after 65 years. You are not the same. This is not allowed for the functions of a company. One needs to stay positive and active to run a company. When you lose a loved one, it will slow you down," he told CNBC.
“You also get depressed when you lose a partner after 65 years. You are not the same. This is not allowed for the functions of a company. One needs to stay positive and active to run a company. When you lose a loved one, it will slow you down," he told CNBC.
“Six months before my wife passed away, she asked me not to give up on life. She told me that I have a life to lead ahead. She asked me to promise that I'll not give up on life. My wife said that this life will never come back. These words stayed with me," Singh added.
“Six months before my wife passed away, she asked me not to give up on life. She told me that I have a life to lead ahead. She asked me to promise that I'll not give up on life. My wife said that this life will never come back. These words stayed with me," Singh added.
Hence, he found a partner again at 91. The DLF Chairperson patriarch said he is very lucky that he met a charming person who is his partner now, according to CNBC.
Hence, he found a partner again at 91. The DLF Chairperson patriarch said he is very lucky that he met a charming person who is his partner now, according to CNBC.
Singh said, “Her name is Sheena. She is now of the best people in my life. She is very energetic. She keeps me on my toes. She has many wonderful friends across the world, so I go with them. She always motivates me. Whenever I feel down, she pushes me up. She is a substantial part of my life.
Singh said, “Her name is Sheena. She is now of the best people in my life. She is very energetic. She keeps me on my toes. She has many wonderful friends across the world, so I go with them. She always motivates me. Whenever I feel down, she pushes me up. She is a substantial part of my life.