DMart Q4 update: Revenue rises 20% YoY to ₹10,337 cr; store count at 324
- As of the end of the March quarter, Avenue Supermarts had a total of 324 stores, up from 306 stores at the end of the previous quarter in December.
Avenue Supermarts, the company behind the popular retail chain DMart, has announced a standalone revenue of ₹10,337 crore for the fourth quarter ending in March.
This represents a growth of 20% compared to the same period last year, during which the company earned ₹8,606 crore. In the December quarter, the company reported revenues of ₹11,569 crore.
As of the end of the March quarter, Avenue Supermarts had a total of 324 stores, up from 306 stores at the end of the previous quarter in December.
At the end of Wednesday's trading session on the NSE, DMart shares closed 2.88% higher at ₹3,656.
However, the stock has declined by 11% since the beginning of the year.
Furthermore, the shares have seen a correction of 26% from their 52-week high of ₹4,606.
Avenue Supermarts reported a 7% YoY increase in consolidated net profit at ₹590 crore for the third quarter. The company's operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), rose by 11% YoY to ₹965 crore during the same period.
However, the operating margin contracted by 106 basis points to 8.34%.
Additionally, according to Trendlyne data, Avenue Supermarts has an average target price of ₹4,107, which represents an upside of 12.37% from the current levels based on consensus estimates.
