DMK cadre died of self-immolation, was protesting against 'Hindi imposition'1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
- Despite his party workers and public tried to save him, Thangavel died on the spot.
A senior DMK cadre died of self-immolation near the party office in Thazhaiyur near Mettur in nearby Salem district in Tamil Nadu on 26 November.
A senior DMK cadre died of self-immolation near the party office in Thazhaiyur near Mettur in nearby Salem district in Tamil Nadu on 26 November.
Police said that the Thangavel (85) took the extreme step to show his protest against 'Hindi imposition', reported news agency PTI.
Police said that the Thangavel (85) took the extreme step to show his protest against 'Hindi imposition', reported news agency PTI.
ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Taloja central prison
ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Taloja central prison
Adding more, the police said that Thangavel was a former DMK farmers' wing functionary, who arrived at the party office in the morning and raised slogans against 'Hindi imposition'.
Adding more, the police said that Thangavel was a former DMK farmers' wing functionary, who arrived at the party office in the morning and raised slogans against 'Hindi imposition'.
He then allegedly poured kerosene on his body, set himself on fire with the help of a matchstick.
He then allegedly poured kerosene on his body, set himself on fire with the help of a matchstick.
Despite his party workers and public tried to save him, Thangavel died on the spot, they said. From his belongings, police recovered a paper addressing the Central Government which read "there is no need for imposing Hindi when Tamil language is here."
Despite his party workers and public tried to save him, Thangavel died on the spot, they said. From his belongings, police recovered a paper addressing the Central Government which read "there is no need for imposing Hindi when Tamil language is here."
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.