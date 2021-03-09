Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DMK chief MK Stalin takes his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

DMK chief MK Stalin takes his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

DMK chief MK Stalin receives coronavirus vaccine shot.
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The DMK leader thanked the healthcare workers who are successfully vaccinating people in a short period of time. 'We will all take steps to continue to be healthy and safe,' Stalin said

President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, on Tuesday, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The DMK leader confirmed the same on Twitter.

President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, on Tuesday, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The DMK leader confirmed the same on Twitter.

He thanked the healthcare workers who are successfully vaccinating people in a short period of time. "We will all take steps to continue to be healthy and safe," Stalin said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No adverse impact due to rescheduling of polio immunisation drive: Govt

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns; BJP to meet tomorrow

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST

41% employers keen on hiring apprentices: TeamLease

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST

He thanked the healthcare workers who are successfully vaccinating people in a short period of time. "We will all take steps to continue to be healthy and safe," Stalin said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No adverse impact due to rescheduling of polio immunisation drive: Govt

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns; BJP to meet tomorrow

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST

41% employers keen on hiring apprentices: TeamLease

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu logged over 500 cases, with a UAE returnee among them, pushing the tally to 8,55,677, while three fatalities took the toll to 12,521.

Recoveries, which were outnumbering new infections, were comparatively less with 532 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,39,138, leaving 4,018 active cases.

Over the last few days, the active cases have been hovering below the 4,000 mark.

However, since the surge in new infections (from March 5), the active cases crossed 4,000 in Tamil Nadu today.

Tamil Nadu first recorded 500 plus Covid-19 cases in May 2020 while fresh cases went below this mark from the first week of February 2021.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Chennai constituted the bulk of new infections on Monday with 229 people contracting the contagion, aggregating to 2,37,204 to date.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.