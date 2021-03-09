DMK chief MK Stalin takes his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, on Tuesday, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The DMK leader confirmed the same on Twitter.

President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, on Tuesday, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The DMK leader confirmed the same on Twitter.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu logged over 500 cases, with a UAE returnee among them, pushing the tally to 8,55,677, while three fatalities took the toll to 12,521.

Recoveries, which were outnumbering new infections, were comparatively less with 532 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,39,138, leaving 4,018 active cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last few days, the active cases have been hovering below the 4,000 mark.

However, since the surge in new infections (from March 5), the active cases crossed 4,000 in Tamil Nadu today.

Chennai constituted the bulk of new infections on Monday with 229 people contracting the contagion, aggregating to 2,37,204 to date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}