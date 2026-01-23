‘DMK govt’s countdown has started': PM Modi launches scathing attack at NDA rally in Tamil Nadu – Key Highlights

Addressing a NDA rally in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK-led government, claiming that its countdown has started. He further alleged that the southern state wants to be free from the MK Stalin-led party's ‘misgovernance’.

Assembly Elections are set to be held in Tamil Nadu around April-May this year. The state is seen as crucial to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) broader ambition of establishing itself as a major political force in southern India.

The rally is taking place in Tamil Nadu's Maduranthakam.

– "This vast sea of people is sending a very strong message across all of Tamil Nadu, across the entire country. The message is that Tamil Nadu is now ready for change..." said the PM.

– PM Modi further claimed that Tamil Nadu wants to be free of DMK's misgovernance

— Labelling DMK as ‘CMC', PM Modi alleged it the party promotes ‘Corruption, Mafia, Crime’

– Launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, Modi alleged that it has “nothing to do with democracy or accountability.” The Prime Minister said the state government functions only for the benefit of one family.

– He also said that TN people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine govt is for sure, said PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also slammed the DMK-led government, saying its only achievement was "corruption" and to "perpetuate dynasty rule" in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who elevated his son Udhayanidhi as his deputy, was keen only on seeing his son as the chief Minister, he said, addressing the maiden rally of the NDA ahead of the Assembly election.

"The DMK regime's only achievement during its four-and-a-half years rule is corruption... Stalin made his son Udhayanidhi Deputy Chief Minister and wants him to become chief minister," Palaniswami said sharing the dais with PM Modi.