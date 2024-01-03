DMK minister Senthil Balaji moves Chennai court for bail in money laundering case
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom the bail petition filed by DMK minister Senthil Balaji came up for hearing, posted to January 8, further hearing of the case, after ED's counsel N Ramesh sought time to file a counter affidavit.
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in a money laundering case, on Wednesday moved a city court seeking bail.
