DMK MPs hold meet, pass resolution to raise delimitation issue in Parliament

All DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MPs, who met on Sunday in Chennai, passed a resolution to raise the delimitation exercise issue in the Parliament session on Monday. The meeting was headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin.

The DMK has been insisting that the population based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats will result in a decline in the existing number of seats for Tamil Nadu and wants the exercise to be done on the basis of the 1971 census.

Advertisement

Three resolutions were passed in the meeting, stressing that the delimitation exercise is the centre of the issue in the upcoming Parliament session, and also a resolution was passed thanking Stalin for taking up the delimitation exercise issue.

One resolution read: “DMK MPs will raise voice in Parliament supporting the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin to safeguard the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies. This meeting passes resolution that MPs will raise this issue in Parliament and will attain victory by fighting without losing single constituency for Tamil Nadu and maintaining the proportionality of Tamil Nadu constituencies.”

Also Read | Kamal Haasan takes ’Hindia’ jibe at Centre after Tamil Nadu meet on delimitation

The DMK will coordinate with other states, including Karnataka and Kerala and others, for a fight against delimitation, said another resolution.

It stated: "coordinating with other states which are also loosing constituencies because of delimitation. This meeting passes resolution, MPs will take responsibility that they will work together with alliance party MPs to coordinate seven States -Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab for the fight against delimitation, which are the states in possible danger to lose constituencies in the elimitation exercise."

Advertisement

"With DMK MPs, alliance MPs, INDIA alliance MPs resolution passed to coordinate all Democratic forces against delimitation and to continuously raise voice in Parliament session, which to begin by March 10," the third resolution read.

Also Read | Delimitation Explained: Process and politics behind the simmering controversy

The DMK has proposed a meeting on March 22 at Chennai where it will invite other state leaders to discuss delimitation issue.