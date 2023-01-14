DMK temporarily suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his remarks on Gov RN Ravi

DMK temporarily suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his remarks on Gov RN Ravi2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned Krishnamoorthy's remark against Governor and demanded his immediate arrest.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led Tamil Nadu government has temporarily suspended Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for unlawful activities pertaining to his remarks regarding the Governor RN Ravi, news agency ANI has reported on 14 January.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led Tamil Nadu government has temporarily suspended Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for unlawful activities pertaining to his remarks regarding the Governor RN Ravi, news agency ANI has reported on 14 January.
This suspension came after Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on his remarks against the governor of the state.
This suspension came after Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on his remarks against the governor of the state.
Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"
Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"
"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".
"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".
State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned Krishnamoorthy's remark against Governor and demanded his immediate arrest.
State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned Krishnamoorthy's remark against Governor and demanded his immediate arrest.
"DMK Speaker should be immediately arrested. He should be put under the NIA scanner since he had said that he will send terrorists to kill governor Ravi in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP's state vice president Narayanan Tripathi said.
"DMK Speaker should be immediately arrested. He should be put under the NIA scanner since he had said that he will send terrorists to kill governor Ravi in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP's state vice president Narayanan Tripathi said.
Earlier today, the state BJP president K Annamalai demanded CM Stalin's clarification over the matter. Tamil Nadu BJP chief said the party wrote to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) over the matter and sought immediate action.
Earlier today, the state BJP president K Annamalai demanded CM Stalin's clarification over the matter. Tamil Nadu BJP chief said the party wrote to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) over the matter and sought immediate action.
"DMK has always indulged in 'abusive' politics. They have always abused leaders holding higher constitutional posts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have written to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking immediate action. The hands of the police are tied. Local DMK leaders treat police stations as their own offices," Annamalai told ANI.
"DMK has always indulged in 'abusive' politics. They have always abused leaders holding higher constitutional posts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have written to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking immediate action. The hands of the police are tied. Local DMK leaders treat police stations as their own offices," Annamalai told ANI.
DMK and the governor were already in a tussle. Earlier on 9 January, On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state.
DMK and the governor were already in a tussle. Earlier on 9 January, On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state.
Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.
Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.
Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout
Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout