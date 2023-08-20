DMK to hold state-wide hunger strike today against Centre, Governor R N Ravi to seek abolition of NEET3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leads hunger strike against NEET, calling for its abolition in Tamil Nadu.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the ruling DMK's youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, will lead a hunger strike today i.e. on 20 August against the NEET.
In a party release, DMK's youth, students and medical wings said that in Chennai the fast would be led by Udhayanidhi (Youth wing secretary), C V M P Ezhilarasan (Students' wing secretary) and Ezhilan Naganathan (Medical wing secretary).
The fast would be held across the state, the release said and exhorted people to rally behind them to abolish NEET and establish the educational rights of Tamil Nadu students, in order to save lives.
Earlier on 15 August, CM M K Stalin batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list in order to crap NEET.
The urge to ban NEET in the state came after suicide of a teen, a medical course aspirant, and his father over alleged NEET related stress. The deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son's grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide.
DMK's fast against NEET is also being held as the same day as AIADMK announced a mega party conference in Madurai.
Meanwhile, AIADMK flayed the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged suicide of father-son duo over the boy's unsuccessful attempts to clear the NEET and also accused the ruling DMK of doing precious little on its assurance to cancel the test. Alleging that the ruling DMK, with 38 MPs, has not stalled Parliament on the NEET issue or fulfilled its poll promise of canceling the eligibility test, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Minister son Udhayanidhi made several false promises including cancelling the NEET only to capture power.
"Following the death of NEET aspirant Anitha of Ariyalur (in 2017), the DMK has been campaigning for a ban on NEET. Stalin had even said that scrapping NEET will be the first file that he would sign after becoming CM," Palaniswami said in a statement as reported by PTI.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)