DMK-Congress meetings are like corruption hackathon: Modi alleges in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that meeting between DMK and Congress are like 'corruption hackathon,' adding that the leader of these two parties sit and discuss on how to loot.

Speaking at a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu, Modi said, "The only politics people will accept is politics of development and good governance. They will keep at a distance anti-development forces."

Taking a jibe at the other parties, Modi said, "Opposition's style of politics is based on harassing and bullying. Whenever DMK comes to power, they promote a strong man culture. Do you know who suffers the most in such a culture? It is the women of Tamil Nadu. Entire state knows how DMK treated Amma Jayalalithaa Ji," he said.

Modi also sought to underline his government's commitment for the farmers, saying it has strived to ensure their prosperity and dignity without any dependence on middlemen. "We don't want our farmers to be dependent on middlemen," he said.

In a statement that comes amid the sustained protests by farmers outside Delhi for nearly four months opposing the new Central farm laws, he said the NDA also wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector.

For years, small businessmen and small farmers were ignored but the "NDA government has given topmost priority to these two sections," he said in his address at a public meeting in this western town of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

"It has been our honour to work for the small farmer of India. In the past seven years our efforts for small farmers are aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity," he said.

With the launch of initiatives, including soil health cards, the government wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, he said.

The NDA's governance was one with compassion while the opposition's was "misgovernance with corruption," he alleged.

Tamil Nadu's assembly elections are likely to take place in May.

Earlier today, PM Mod inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

He said at the core of development is ensuring dignity to every individual. "One of the ways to provide dignity is to provide shelter to every one. To give wings to dreams and aspirations of people, PM Awas Yojana was started. It is my privilege to inaugurate 4,144 tenements. They are built in several areas. The cost of this project is ₹332 crore. These houses will be handed over to those who never had a roof over their heads even after 70 years of Independence," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes to former Tamil Nadu CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

